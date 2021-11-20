New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the very poor category for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday morning. According to the data by the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 377 today morning, however, the SAFAR has predicted that the air quality will improve significantly from Sunday owing to relatively strong wings.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) at 9 am on Saturday was 377. The AQI was slightly increased from Friday when it was recorded at 370, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi's neighbouring cities such as Faridabad (332), Ghaziabad (338), Greater Noida (352), Gurugram (343) and Noida (414) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Check list of most polluted zones in Delhi:

Anand Vihar--AQI 393

Ashok Vihar- AQI 400 (severe)

Aya Nagar- AQI 337

CRRI Mathura Road- AQI 374

Chandni Chowk- AQI 327

Dwarka Sector 8- AQI 397

IGI airport- AQI 349

ITO- AQI 378

Jhangirpuri- AQI 429 (severe)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium- AQI 379

Lodhi road- AQI 278

Major Dhayan Chand National Stadium- AQI 385

Najafgharh- AQI 348

Nehru Nagar- AQI 359

Narela- AQI 400 (severe)

North Campus- AQI 376

Okhla phase 2- AQI 383

Patparganj- AQI 369

Punjabi Bagh- AQI 402 (severe)

RK Puram- AQI 394

Rohini- AQI 406 (severe)

Shadipur- AQI 393

Siri Fort- AQI 361

Siri Aurobindo Marg- AQI 355

Vivek Vihar- AQI 413 (severe)

Meanwhile, announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that there will be 100 per cent work from home for the government departments till November 21.

Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, Rai informed.

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting for strict implementation of the suggestions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rai said, "We have given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services. The police department and the transport department will ensure this together."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan