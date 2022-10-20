Delhi Air Quality May Deteriorate To 'Very Poor' By Weekend; Curbs Imposed On Use Of Diesel, Coal, Firewood

WITH the coming winters and festive season, the air quality in Delhi has started to deteriorate. The national capital has been witnessing poor air quality for the past few days and it is expected to deteriorate further. The weather department has predicted that the Delhi air quality will deteriorate to a 'very poor' level by the weekend.

The continuously depleting levels of air quality compelled the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday directed authorities to enact stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with immediate effect, which includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries.

#WATCH | Smog envelops Delhi-NCR as pollution worsens amid the approaching winter season. Visuals from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/5phoYQsCPU — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

Except for the essential services, the use of diesel generators is also banned under stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its proximity according to the severity of the situation.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) currently remains at the lower end of the ‘Poor’ category with fine particles (size < 2.5 micrometres) contributing nearly 42% to PM10. Although, as per the early warning issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, it is most likely to cross the 300-mark (Very Poor) levels on October 22.

A 12-point action plan under Stage 2 would be applicable in the entire NCR starting from Saturday which will include steps to be implemented by the Pollution Control Boards of the region and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP) is a set of emergency measures that kick in to stop further deterioration of air quality once it reaches a certain threshold.

Stage 1 of GRAP is activated when the AQI is in the ‘poor’ category (201 to 300), and On Wednesday, for instance, the AQI in Delhi was 211. The second, third and fourth stages will be activated three days ahead of the AQI reaching the ‘very poor’ category (301 to 400), ‘severe’ category (401 to 450) and ‘severe +’ category (above 450) respectively.

For this, the CAQM is relying on air quality and meteorological forecasts by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Measures being forced under the previous categories will continue even when the subsequent category is activated, that is, if measures under Stage 2 are activated, measures under Stage 1 will continue to remain in place.