New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The weather in the national capital on Tuesday remained calm. The current temperature in Delhi is 10 degrees Celcius which remains the same as on Monday. However, a wet spell is predicted over Northwest India from December 28 to 29 due to western disturbances. Light isolated rainfall is likely over Delhi and other states today including Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday had issued a yellow alert, predicting dense fog for December 29-30 and a cold wave for December 31, in the south Haryana region, including Gurugram and Faridabad.

“Over the next 48 hours, there will not be any large change in minimum temperatures, but temperatures across the state will drop by three to five degrees thereafter. Light rainfall at isolated places is also likely over the region,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh.

The air quality in Delhi marginally improved on Tuesday after Monday's drizzling and slipped to 'very poor' category. The overall AQI in Delhi currently stands at 347, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 181 and 287, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The AQI in the national capital is expected to improve further in the next three days and drop to the 'poor' category from its current status.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha