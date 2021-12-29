New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The national capital witnessed shallow fog on Wednesday morning and recorded minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, with the weather office predicting a cloudy day.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog on Wednesday," IMD officials said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent in Delhi, IMD said. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

The current temperature in Delhi is 9.8 degrees Celcius. It is slightly colder than Tuesday when Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celcius. Delhi is experiencing the lowest temperature as compared to other states like Mumbai and Bengaluru where the current temperature stands at 19 and 17.8 degrees Celcius, respectively.

The air quality in Delhi further improved on Wednesday after the drizzling in the last two days. As a result, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital plunged to 'poor' category from 'very poor' category a day earlier. The current AQI in Delhi stands 286, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 116 and 221, respectively.

Meanwhile, the AQI of its neighbouring cities -- Faridabad (284), Ghaziabad (286), Gurgaon (264) -- were in poor category. On the other hand, the AQI in Greater Noida (307) and Noida (305) was recorded in the very poor category at 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, the air quality in the next three days is predicted to again slip back to 'very poor' category from its current status.

(With inputs from PTI)

