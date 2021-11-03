Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the winter season comes the menace of Air Pollution in the national capital with smoggy air quality causing difficulty in breathing to lakhs of people and resulting in several other diseases and problems. The Air Quality in the national capital remained in the very poor category on Wednesday for the second straight day in this season.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category today morning with overall AQI reaching 322. Delhi's air quality declined to the very poor category on Tuesday after remaining in the poor category for the last 6 days.

According to the data by the monitoring centres across the national capital on Wednesday morning, the AQI remained over 300 in several locations including Nehru Nagar (303), Patparganj (305), ITO (314), Shadipur (320), Ashok Vihar (305), Wazirpur (348), Jahangirpuri (339), Dwarka (333) and Narela (338). The air quality in adjoining cities of Noida and Ghaziabad also remained in the very poor category with the AQI reaching over 300 in Loni (390), Bharadurgarh (305), Vivek Vihar (313), Sector 1 Noida (301) and Sector 125 Noida (308).

According to a media report, stubble burning accounted for 6 per cent of PM2.5. The PM2. 5 refers to particles that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres (more than 100 times thinner than a human hair) and remain suspended for longer. These particles are formed as a result of burning fuel and chemical reactions that take place in the atmosphere.

However, SAFAR, an air quality forecast agency has said that the air quality in Delhi is expected to improve in the next week with gusty winds coming from west and south-west directions. According to the CPCB, agencies in the Delhi-NCR region have resolved just 11 per cent of air pollution-related complaints since October 15, when the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) comes into force to deal with the worsening of air quality in the region.

Meanwhile, the SAFAR has also predicted that the air quality in the national capital will decline further on Diwali night and may reach the upper end of the very poor category. “The air quality is likely to deteriorate on November 5 and 6 significantly and may reach the upper end of the very poor category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant," it said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

