THE AIR air quality in Delhi further deteriorated as it remained in the “very poor” category on Tuesday morning. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 385. According to data released by the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India, Noida which is the national capital recorded an AQI of 444 and moved from the “very poor” category to the “severe” category. While in Guragram, an AQI was logged at 391 and remained in the "very poor" category.

The air quality between 0 to 100 is considered as good while 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 is bad, from 300 to 400 is sad to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above is considered severe.

For the past few days, the air quality in the national capital has been worsening. Delhi's satellite cities showed no improvement from the previous day. On Monday, SAFAR calculated its quality index as 342 while on Sunday it recorded 350. Meanwhile, Gurugram is predicted to dip further into the 'severe' category from Wednesday (November 2). Noida's air quality is also expected to dip further.

Delhi also performed terribly poorly as some parts of the city reported the highest AQI. In Narela in North West Delhi, an AQI was recorded as 571. Almost all of the stations in North Delhi currently have an AQI above 400, making it the area with the worst air quality. Except for a few, such as Mandir Marg in downtown Delhi, the majority of stations in the city have an AQI of greater than 300.

According to data recorded by SAFAR, Dhirpur in Model Town has an AQI of 494. With an AQI of 332, the air quality in IGI Airport (T3) also stood in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday. Delhi's air quality worsened to a severe category on the AQI meter on Saturday. With this Delhi, authorities halted all construction work and demolition activities till further orders.