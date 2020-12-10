Delhi Air Quality: The IMD said that as a result of Western Disturbance, Delhi and the neighbouring towns will receive light rainfall, which will also decrease the minimum temperature by at least 3-4 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Air Quality in Delhi remains to be 'very poor' category on Thursday as the AQI was recorded at 317 today morning. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the national capital and neighbouring towns are likely to receive rainfall on December 11 and December 12, which will also improve the Air Quality.

The IMD said that as a result of Western Disturbance passing over the Himalayas, Delhi and the neighbouring towns will receive light rainfall, which will also decrease the minimum temperature by at least three to four degrees Celsius.

"Delhi and the neighbouring satellite towns are likely to receive light rainfall between December 11 and December 12, as a result of a Western Disturbance passing over the Himalayas. After the passing of this Western Disturbance, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to fall by at least three to four degrees Celsius", Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said.

“From December 14, temperatures will start falling again. North-westerly winds from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, which have been receiving a good spell of snowfall, will be carrying cold winds. This will bring down the temperature here,” added Srivastava.

Srivastava said that the minimum temperature in Delhi had fallen to 6.3 degree Celsius in the first week of November, but it rose again due to Western Disturbance that passed over Delhi-NCR in the last week of November and the first week of December. The frequent changes in the wind directions had also caused the temperature to stay on the higher end.

The national capital recorded a hazy morning on Wednesday also with the air quality dropping to very poor category. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi at 10 AM was 362 lying in "very poor" category, showed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) realtime data yesterday morning.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the relative humidity was 97 per cent. The maximum temperature of the day was around 27 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

