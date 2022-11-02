Delhi Air Quality: AQI Continues To Plunge As Thick Layer Of Smog Engulfs Delhi-NCR | In Pics

DELHI on Wednesday morning was covered in a layer of haze as the quality continued to remain in the “very poor” category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 354. On Tuesday, AQI in the national capital recorded 385. For four consecutive days, the air quality in Delhi remained in the “very poor” category. According to data released by the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India, the air quality in the Delhi-NCR area has been worsening.

The air quality between 0 to 100 is considered as good while 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 is bad, from 300 to 400 is sad to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above is considered severe.

Presently, in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, AQI stands at 406 in the “Severe” category, 346 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the “Very Poor” category and 350 near Delhi Airport T3 in the “Very Poor” category.

A little less poor air quality in Delhi's satellite cities gave some respite to the people, but it is only a relative term from the previous day. Amid deteriorating air quality, morning walkers, joggers and cyclists were seen working out at the India Gate, ANI reported.

On Tuesday, Narela in North West Delhi reported the highest AQI at 571. North Delhi Air Quality is the poorest at the moment as almost all the stations have AQI above 400. Most of the stations in the capital have an AQI above 300 except a few like Mandir Marg in central Delhi. Dhirpur in Model Town dipped to an AQI of 356, SAFAR data said.

Post-Diwali, the pollution levels deepened due to individuals setting off firecrackers, an increase in agricultural fires, a reduction in temperature and wind speed, and other factors. Since then, there hasn't been any relief and the air quality has largely remained in the "very poor" or "poor" range.