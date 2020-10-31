Delhi Air Pollution: Weather experts have warned that the situation in Delhi-NCR is likely to deteriorate further over the next few days due to the 'reduced' wind speed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air in India's national capital Delhi is now "hazardous" for health. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was under the hazardous category in several areas. In Anand Vihar, the AQI was at 459 on Saturday morning. A layer of haze engulfed the national capital and its surrounding areas with stubble burning season at its peak.

The AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. According to the government, the contribution of emissions from Punjab, Haryana and UP in the national capital's PM 2.5 levels has now increased to 36 per cent.

Weather experts have warned that the situation in Delhi-NCR is likely to deteriorate further over the next few days due to the 'reduced' wind speed. Several people in Delhi also complained of breathing problems.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched the 'Green Delhi' mobile app to help people combat air pollution in the national capital. The app will help people "lodge complaints against waste burning, industrial pollution, dust emissions and other polluting activities".

The central government has apprised the Supreme Court about the new law to tackle air pollution. According to the ordinance issued by the government, a committee will be constituted to manage the pollution in crisis in Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas for better coordination, research, identification and resolution of problems related to the air quality in Delhi.

The committee will be of 18 members and will be headed by a chairperson appointed by the Centre, which will have representatives from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The ordinance further reads that the 18-member committee shall have powers to lower the pollution crisis, stop power supply to or take action against any entity or industry, and take up matter suo moto on the basis of complaints.

The ordinance also said that any violation could be punishable with imprisonment up to 5 years or fines which may exceed up to Rs 1 crore or more.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma