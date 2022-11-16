Delhi Air Pollution: Why National Capital Chokes During Winters | Key Factors Explained

AS THE winter season sets in, Delhi has turned into a “gas chamber” yet again. The skyrocketing air pollution has been causing untold misery to people in Delhi and its surrounding areas. Every year, a thick layer of smog descends on Delhi-NCR, triggering health problems and subsequent concerns among citizens. Despite multiple efforts, the air quality remains unbreathable in the national capital each year.

There are several reasons like stubble burning, vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, construction, cold weather, geographic location, stagnant winds, and firecrackers that contribute to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

The Air quality in Delhi slipped to a ‘hazardous’ category as AQI recorded at 627 on November 3

Why Does Delhi Become Unbreathable In Winter?

Stubble Burning: According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the contribution of stubble burning has increased by 19 to 22 per cent in Delhi's air pollution. Every year, smoke travels from Punjab and Haryana to Delhi, where it mixes with the chilly air to produce toxic smog which lingers over the city with no winds to dissipate it. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) official website, a study by IIT Kanpur found that agricultural burning is the third largest contributor towards particulate matter (PM) in Delhi.

Cold Wind: The cold weather also plays a big role in Delhi's air pollution. Compared to hot summer air, the chilly winter air is much denser. During the summer, the lowest layer of the atmosphere is warmer and lighter which helps air to rise upward, in contrast to the winter season. Therefore, the pollutants are carried away from the ground. However, during winter, the air near the atmosphere of the earth is denser and cooler, which traps various kinds of pollutants in it.

Geographical Location: It is important to understand how the geographical location also matters when it comes to air pollution in Delhi. The national capital is a landlocked city surrounded by the states of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the Himalayas. Due to this, winds that carry all pollutants and dust particles get trapped by the Himalayas in Delhi. For example, the vehicle density is 19 times more in Chennai than in Delhi, but Chennai has a moderate amount of particulate matter in its air because it's a coastal region and all its pollutants get carried away.

PM (Particulate Matter): Delhi’s other reason for air pollution is PM2.5, which is so tiny that it can enter the human bloodstream. PM2.5 is considered 30 times finer than a human hair which is posing the biggest threat to public health. During the winter season, there is a rise in major polluting activities like burning more biomass to keep homes warm and farmers burning stubble as harvest season comes to an end. Bricks kilns are another reason for the rise in particulate matter. According to Scroll, one study estimated that 15 per cent of the PM 2.5 affecting Delhi can be attributed to brick kilns.

Delhi’s PM2.5 levels recorded its worst on November 3 as it stood at 484

Is Stubble Burning The Real Culprit?

When it comes to Delhi's air pollution, stubble burning has been a widely discussed issue over the years and it is considered one of the key contributors to Delhi’s rising air pollution. However the reality is quite different, there are several other reasons that contribute more percentage than stubble burning.

According to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a think tank assessment, the vehicle was the main reason behind half of Delhi’s own contribution to PM2.5 in the week of October 21 to 26. As per the AQI official website, vehicular emission is the number one contributor to the PM2.5 and PM10 particles in Delhi which stands at 28 per cent. It is said that out of the overall air pollution, 41 per cent is due to vehicular emissions.

What Are Other Factors Exasperating Or Aggravating The Situation?

Firecrackers: In addition to stubble burning, firecrackers used during Diwali are a significant contributor to Delhi’s air pollution. Despite a government ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers, it doesn’t seem to be a deterrent enough this year too. Down To Earth reported that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) monitored 168 surveillance stations in the country from October 23 to 24. Out of these, AQI in Delhi recorded 312, Gurugram stood at 322 and Noida logged 305 in the ‘very poor' category.