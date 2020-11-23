New Delhi | Piyush Aggarwal/ Anurag Mishra: As always, India's capital New Delhi faces tremendous air pollution during the winter season every year. Among other issues, this is one of the causes of respiratory-related problems, especially in the elderly. According to the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago, the average age of an individual in India is decreasing by 5.2 years (as per WHO standards) and 2.3 years according to national standards because of air pollution. In this report, it was said that if air quality continues to be this bad in Delhi, then Delhi residents will lose on an average of 9.4 years. It is a well-known truth that prolonged exposure to PM 2.5 causes many lung and heart-related ailments.

Many types of research have confirmed that there may be a correlation between pollution and COVID-19. The study says that cases of flu spread more during the time of more pollution. Simultaneously, state governments of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana indulge in politics over this issue. All governments continue to pass the buck to the other states. According to the report from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, 50% of Delhi's pollution is caused due to stubble burning, especially during the peak season.

Wind speeds also play a role in Delhi's pollution. Decreasing wind speeds increases the concentration of PM2.5 in the air. The unfavourable weather conditions in the first week of October and the first week of November have spoiled Delhi's air this year. Due to low wind speed and low temperature, PM particles remain suspended in the air. In Delhi's first week of November, the northwest winds brought the smoke from Punjab towards Delhi.

IIT Kanpur has released a report, according asks to increase the sensors to measure Delhi's pollution. This report was prepared by Sachchidanand Tripathi, a member of the National Clean Air Program and Professor at IIT Kanpur, and Abhay Karandikar, Director of the IIT Kanpur. While giving a few examples, they explained the issues of existing sensors. Like if the stubble burning occurs in the Najafgarh region, the nearest monitoring station is thirty kilometers away. Simultaneously, there is usually heavy traffic in Dhaulakuan; however, there is a monitoring station at RK Puram, eight kilometers away. He said that there are currently 36 monitoring stations in a city like Delhi, whereas there should be 200-300 air quality sensors. There are hundreds of monitoring stations in cities such as Beijing and London, allowing more accurate air quality measurement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma