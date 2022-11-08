Delhi Air Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen From Nov 9, WFH Order Revoked As AQI Improves | Details

The Delhi government had last announced the closure of all primary schools in the national capital in wake of rising air pollution. (ANI File Photo)

AS THE national capital witnessed a slight improvement in the air quality over the last two days, the Delhi government has decided to reopen primary schools from November 9 (Wednesday) and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of its staff to work from home. However, plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital will remain banned under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"There has been a rapid improvement in the air pollution situation in Delhi and farm fires have also reduced. Therefore, it has been decided to reopen primary schools from November 9 and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Delhi recorded its air quality in the very poor category for the third consecutive day on Monday, but it is likely to deteriorate further in the coming days due to unhelpful meteorological conditions, forecasting agencies said. The capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) worsened from 339 on Sunday to 354 on Monday. It was 381 on Saturday.

The GRAP classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage 1 - 'poor' (AQI 201-300); stage 2 - 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); stage 3 - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and stage 4 - 'severe plus' (AQI >450).