New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amidst the increasing air quality crisis in the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to shut down all the construction activities in the city. he has also ordered the schools to be shut for a week and the government officers to work from due to the dangerous air pollution levels.

The national capital has been breathing toxic air since a week now and the decision was taken by CM as an effort to control the rising AQI levels and save people from stepping out to breathe in the dangerous smog which has blanketed the city.

Construction activities not to be allowed (between November 14-17): Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/VTY1xBIKil — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

The decision came after Supreme Court ordered the Delhi Government to take necessary measures immediately during the scary situation.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal