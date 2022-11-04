Delhi Primary Schools To Shut From Tomorrow Amid Plummeting Air Quality; Odd-Even Likely To Be Implemented

IN THE wake of declining air quality in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the primary schools in the national capital will remain closed from tomorrow onwards till the pollution situation gets improved. The Delhi government also mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented.

“We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5,” the Delhi CM said.

In a joint press conference over rising pollution in Delhi, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "We will try for crop diversification... we will try to move our farmers from rice to other crops in Punjab.”

People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday woke up with thick layers of smog in the sky. The national capital again reels under the 'Severe' category as AQI marked above 400 today. According to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), in Noida, AQI stands at 562 in the 'Severe' category, 539 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the 'Severe' category and 563 near Delhi University in the 'Severe' category.

Meantime, the National Human Rights Commission is alarmed over the increasing air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The commission was dissatisfied with the steps taken and asked Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to be present before it on November 10.

Earleir on Thursday, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, Dharamveer Singh issued a notice which stated that all schools will hold online classes mandatorily for students from class 1 to class 8 in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. The decision was taken in response to the escalating levels of air pollution.

According to the notice, schools have also been advised to hold online classes for students studying class 9 to class 12 as much as possible.