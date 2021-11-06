New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The overall air quality in the Delhi-NCR continues to be in the 'severe' category with the air quality index (AQI) plunging to 533 as a thick cloud of smog has surrounded the region, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on Saturday morning.

This comes a day after the overall AQI in the national capital deteriorated to 462 for the day after Diwali, the highest in five years, as residents complained of several health problems such as breathing difficulty, irritation in the eyes and itchy throat.

Following is the area-wise AQI in Delhi:

- Anand Vihar: 470

- Ashok Vihar: 472

- Aya Nagar: 423

- Bawana: 459

- CRRI Mathura Road: 458

- Chandni Chowk: 474

- DTU: 333

- Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range: 466

- Dwarka-Sector 8: 456

- IGI Airport (T3): 429

- IHBAS, Dilshad Garden: 436

- ITO: 463

- Jahangirpuri: 484

- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 468

- Lodhi Road: 385

- Mundka: 472

- NSIT Dwarka: 441

- Najafgarh: 433

- Punjabi Bagh: 466

- Rohini: 473

- Wazirpur: 479

(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Central Pollution Control Board as of 7 am on November 6, 2021.)

The AQI in Delhi is expected to improve from Saturday as the wind speed in the NCR might improve, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. It has also predicted that Delhi will witness a "partly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning and strong surface winds during the day" on Saturday, adding that the temperature will hover around 14 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal. This was also the national capital's lowest maximum temperature this season so far. Meanwhile, on Thursday, it had recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27.8 degrees Celsius, said the weather department.

