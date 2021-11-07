New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality improved slightly in Delhi on Sunday morning, but continued to remain in the 'severe' category, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Currently, the air quality index (AQI) stands at 436 with PM10 at 412 and PM2.5 at 286 as a thick cloud of smog continued to surround the national capital.

The air quality, as per the SAFAR, is expected to improve further in the next two days in the city-state as surface winds would increase, dispersing the air pollutants. However, the AQI would continue to remain in the 'very poor' category.

Following is the AQI recorded in different areas of Delhi:

- Anand Vihar: 453

- Ashok Vihar: 451

- Aya Nagar: 419

- Bawana: 454

- CRRI Mathura Road: 438

- Chandni Chowk: 444

- DTU: 403

- Dwarka-Sector 8: 448

- IGI Airport (T3): 410

- IHBAS, Dilshad Garden: 414

- ITO: 450

- Jahangirpuri: 466

- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 448

- Lodhi Road: 421

- Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 455

- Mandir Marg: 450

- Mundka: 463

- Najafgarh: 427

- Narela: 453

- Okhla Phase-2: 453

- Punjabi Bagh: 460

- Rohini: 457

- Shadipur: 410

- Sonia Vihar: 453

- Wazirpur: 459

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as of 8 am on November 7, 2021. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.)

According to experts, the air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteroriated due to unfavourable weather conditions - low temperature and slow wind speed - and bursting of firecrackers on Diwali. They have warned that the air pollution can trigger serious health problems and could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

"(We) shouldn't be comparing, but both (COVID and pollution) are equally dangerous. In a way, pollution is a perennial phenomenon. It's nothing new for us. Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI), barring a few months of total lockdown, is never normal," Dr Arunesh Kumar, the Head of Department (HOD) of Pulmonology in Gurugram's Paras Hospital, told news agency ANI.

"It's important to recognise that in that context our environment is never healthy. We always breathe polluted air. COVID doesn't help as, with winter and fog, infections might increase as there's a risk of the virus being entrapped in droplets in the environment with cold air above us," he added.

