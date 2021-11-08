New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Monday with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 432, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). This is the third straight day following the festivities of Diwali when the air quality in the region has been recorded in the 'severe' category.

Though the wind speed in the Delhi-NCR has improved, the AQI has remained in the 'severe' category due to stubble burning and bursting of firecrackers. According to SAFAR, stubble burning's contribution to air pollution in Delhi-NCR has increased to 48 per cent, the highest this season.

"Currently, AQI is still in the 'severe' category because of the large influx of stubble-related pollutants which appears to be due to much higher effective fire count observed than that assumed in the SAFAR model for forecasting," it stated, as reported by news agency PTI.

Following is the AQI recorded in different areas of the national capital:

- Anand Vihar: 420

- Ashok Vihar: 409

- Bawana: 414

- Chandni Chowk: 386

- DTU: 332

- Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range: 396

- Dwarka-Sector 8: 386

- IGI Airport (T3): 354

- ITO: 394

- Jahangirpuri: 433

- Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 386

- Mundka: 400

- Najafgarh: 356

- Okhla Phase-2: 389

- Patparganj: 393

- Punjabi Bagh: 413

- RK Puram: 327

- Rohini: 416

- Shadipur: 324

- Sonia Vihar: 411

- Wazirpur: 421

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Central Pollution Control Board as of 8 am on November 7, 2021. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.)

Officials have said that the air quality in Delhi-NCR is expected to improve in the next two days. However, they warned that it will continue to stay in the high end of the 'very poor' to 'severe' category.

Delhi govt attacks Centre

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has attacked the Centre over the air pollution in the national, demanding an "emergency" meeting with neighbouring states of the national capital to deal with crop residue burning. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that the air pollution in the city-state is linked to parali in other states, demanding an "emergency" meeting of states, including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

"There was also effect of cracker bursting on Diwali but it's waning now. The effect of 'parali' burning, however, continues to worsen air quality in Delhi," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "I have written a letter to the Union environment minister, seeking an emergency meeting over the pollution situation. We can not get rid of pollution in Delhi unless and until immediate as well as long-term steps are implemented in the neighbouring states to curb 'parali' burning".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma