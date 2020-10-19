Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said that the problem of stubble burning can be solved in one year but noted that "there is lack of political will for it".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the air quality index (AQI) turning poor with each passing day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed all political parties and state governments of Punjab and Haryana to come together and launch a joint war against air pollution.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said that the problem of stubble burning can be solved in one year but noted that "there is lack of political will for it". He further requested the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to hold meetings with Chief Ministers of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab every month to discuss the issue.

"All governments should come together and launch a joint war against air pollution. If all governments and all parties come together leaving politics aside we can control pollution in less than 4 years time," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the AQI in Delhi on Monday was recorded 'poor' and government agencies have warned that it will likely deteriorate because of a rise in stubble burning in neighbouring states.

"Though fire emission has increased and transport-level wind direction is also favourable, an increase in transport-level wind speed as well as local surface winds in Delhi are likely to keep the stubble contribution in Delhi's PM2.5 around the same level," said SAFAR in a statement.

Implementing odd-even scheme will be 'last weapon' to fight air pollution: Delhi Minister

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said implementing the odd-even road scheme would be the "last weapon" to fight air pollution in the national capital. He said that the Delhi government will implement it only if "all other ways fail".

"We have implemented the odd-even scheme several times in Delhi and it will be our last weapon. Odd-even is also a way to reduce vehicular pollution so right now we are completely focussing on this ('Red Light On, Gaadi off') campaign and if all other programmes don't work then the government will think about implementing the odd-even scheme," he said, as reported by PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma