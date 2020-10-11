Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that the state government will assess the situation in the city-state and take a decision accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With pollution level increasing in the national capital, the Delhi government is once again in dilemma whether to reimpose the odd-even scheme in the city-state. While speaking to reporters, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday gave an important update and said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government might reimpose the odd-even scheme "depending on the situation" in the national capital.

"The odd-even is an emergency measure. The government is taking steps in trying to control pollution right now. But despite that, if polluted situation still persist, then the government will assess the situation and take measures accordingly," Rai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Pollution has been rising in Delhi-NCR over the last few days and weather experts suggest that the situation will unlikely improve in the region over the next few months. Looking at the situation, the Delhi government on Sunday exempted road tax on its battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy.

"Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With rigc vehicle ht incentives and supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles," announced Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot in a tweet.

Delhi's air quality 'poor' for 5th day in a trot

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Sunday said that the air quality in Delhi was once recorded in the "poor" category. As per SAFAR, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Sunday evening was 216.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The government agency said that the situation will improve in next 2-3 days as the wind direction will change from northwesterly to southeasterly, affecting the impact of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma