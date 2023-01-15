Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Lifted, Restrictions Under Level 1, 2 To Continue

However, actions under Stage I to Stage II will remain invoked and be implemented. This came after the air quality index of the national capital showed slight improvement.

By JE News Desk
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 06:18 PM IST
Minute Read
India Gate, New Delhi (Image Credits: ANI)

THE Commission for Air Quality Management on Sunday revoked the GRAP-III with immediate effect from Delhi-NCR, reported ANI.

