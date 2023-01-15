Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Lifted, Restrictions Under Level 1, 2 To Continue

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 06:18 PM IST
THE Commission for Air Quality Management on Sunday revoked the GRAP-III with immediate effect from Delhi-NCR, reported ANI.
However, actions under Stage I to Stage II will remain invoked and be implemented. This came after the air quality index of the national capital showed slight improvement.
