New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after getting a breather, people across the Delhi-NCR were once again forced to breathe in poor air on Thursday after the air quality index (AQI) in the region turned 'severe' with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere.

According to the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in Jahangirpuri was 420, which falls in the 'severe' category. Apart from Jahangirpuri, the AQI in Anand Vihar Alipur and Wazirpur was 401, 405 and 410 respectively.

In RK Puram, the AQI was recorded at 376, which falls in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, the AQI in ITO was 384, 311 in Lodhi Road and 387 in Punjabi Bagh.

#WATCH: Air quality deteriorates in Delhi with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from near Azadpur Mandi.



Air Quality Index is at 420 in Jahangirpuri, in 'severe' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to officials, an AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

The higher levels of pollution also reduced the visibility in various parts of Delhi as people witnessed a thin layer of smog on Thursday morning. Several people even complained of breathing problems.

AQI likely to slip further

Scientists and weather experts have warned that the AQI in Delhi-NCR will slip further over the next few days due to the 'reduced' wind speed. As per experts, the share of stubble burning emissions from Punjab, Haryana and UP in national capital's PM 2.5 levels has also increased to 23 per cent, deteriorating the situation further.

CM Kejriwal to launch 'Green Delhi' mobile app

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will likely launch 'Green Delhi' mobile app on Thursday to help people combat air pollution in the national capital, said state Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The app will help people "lodge complaints against waste burning, industrial pollution, dust emissions and other polluting activities".

"There will be a time limit to address complaints received via the app, and failure to do so will result in action against nodal officer of the department concerned," Rai was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

