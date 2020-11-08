Delhi Air Pollution: The air quality in the national capital continued to deteriorate with the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been classified as 'severe' on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in the national capital continued to deteriorate with the Air Quality Index (AQI) classified as 'severe' on Sunday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 424 in Rohini, 465 in Jahangirpuri, 431 in Anand Vihar, and 426 in Punjabi Bagh, all four in the 'severe' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), PM10 pollutants in the national capital clocked 465 on Sunday morning, which comes under the 'severe' category while PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 306, which also comes under the 'severe' category.

Delhi: Pollution continues to affect the quality of air in the national capital.



The rise in the pollution levels can be attributed to a host of factors including an increase in the share of pollutants from farm fires in Delhi’s air, increased traffic movement, and a dip in temperatures, among other reasons.

Amid rise in pollution levels, the national capital has been witnessing an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. Last month, the Indian Council of Medical Research had also said, citing international studies, that air pollution levels can lead to rise in coronavirus mortality. Delhi has been reporting over 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the last few days.

The CPCB has said that toxic air could affect healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. The AQI could worsen further in the coming days with a rise in farm fires, Diwali celebrations, and the onset of the winter season.

