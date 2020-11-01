Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the "very poor" category on Sunday as the overall Air Quality Index dropped to 384.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the "very poor" category on Sunday as the overall Air Quality Index dropped to 384. The rise in the pollution levels can be attributed to an increase in the share of pollutants from farm fires in Delhi’s air, increased traffic movement, and a dip in temperatures, among other reasons.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), PM10 pollutants in the national capital clocked 371 on Sunday morning, which comes under the 'very poor' category while PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 229, which also comes under the 'very poor' category.

"Improvement has not happened as expected in spite of much better ventilation, mainly because of highly favourable North-North-Westerly boundary level wind direction and perfect wind speed for intrusion in Delhi combined with season’s highest fire count," it said.

The weather agency predicted a marginal improvement in PM10 pollutant levels in the national capital. It said PM10 pollutants will come down to 267 on Monday, which falls in the 'poor' category while PM2.5 pollutants are also expected to fall down to 165, which falls under the 'very poor' category.

The weather agency has also noted a significant jump in stubble fire counts which stood at 3,471, the highest so far this season, as on Friday.

"Yesterday, we observed the highest fire count of this season over Punjab area. This impacted the air quality over Delhi-NCR," Vijay Soni, scientist at the air pollution division of India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

Delhi's neighbouring regions—Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida—also recorded 'very poor' quality of air. To tackle the air pollution, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday signed an ordinance brought in by the Centre for a Commission to manage air quality in the National Capital Region.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha