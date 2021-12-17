New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air pollution in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' zone for the fifth consecutive day with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 339 (overall), the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported on Friday. SAFAR further said that the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air on Friday stood at 171 in the ‘very poor’ and 284 in the ‘poor` category respectively.

The air quality in neigbouring cities such as Noida (sector 62), Ghaziabad (Loni), Gurugram (Sector 51), and Faridabad (New Industrial area) stood at 334, 367, 289, and 298 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhites on Friday woke up to a foggy morning as the temperature in the capital dropped. The India Meteorological Department said that Delhi will likely experience 'shallow fog' today with the mercury dropping to as low as 8 degrees celsius.

The Delhi government decided to extend the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks entering Delhi till further orders after having a review meeting on Monday. To reduce the pollution level in the capital, a total of 7,673 trucks carrying non-essential goods have been stopped from entering Delhi.

Earlier, SAFAR predicted that air quality in the national capital is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but within the 'poor' or 'lower or end of very poor' category.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen