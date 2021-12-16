New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After a little respite, the air quality in the national capital again slipped in the ‘very poor’ zone, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 337 on Thursday morning. However, according to the prediction of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Delhi is expected to improve from Friday because of likely high wind speed.

SAFAR further said that the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air on Thursday morning stood at 168 in the ‘very poor’ and 284 in the ‘poor` category respectively." Meanwhile, the AQI in Gurugram and Noida was recorded at 269 and 344 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

SAFAR on Wednesday said, “Shallow foggy conditions are likely to keep the AQI poor for next two days.” The minimum temperature in the capital on Thursday is likely to be 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to be 22 degrees Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhites on Thursday will witness partly cloudy sky and shallow fog along with light rain expected in the evening.

After having a review meeting on Monday, the Delhi government decided to extend the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks entering Delhi till further orders.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed about the extension. However, trucks that carry essential products are allowed to operate in the capital. The Environment Minister also said that a review meeting will take place on December 16 on construction and demolition activities.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen