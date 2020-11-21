Delhi Air Pollution: According to the data available at the CPCB website, the AQI in Anand Vihar is at 265, 224 near IGI Airport, 204 at Lodhi Road and 271 at Chandni Chowk.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across the national capital on Saturday morning got a breather after the air quality index (AQI) improved from 'very poor' to 'poor' category owing to "better ventilation conditions" due to accelerated local surface winds.

According to the data available at the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website, the AQI in Anand Vihar is at 265, 303 at Dwarka Sector 8, 224 near IGI Airport, 204 at Lodhi Road, 323 at Jahangirpuri and 271 at Chandni Chowk.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101- 200 as moderate, 201- 300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor and 401-500 as severe.

"Energetic surface winds are forecast for the next two days and likely to influence AQI positively. The AQI is likely to marginally improve and be in the Very Poor to Poor category for the next two days," news agency IANS quoted a weather expert as saying.

Delhi's air quality in the 'very poor' category as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India) pic.twitter.com/jIVbiERlhm — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

While Delhiites will be able to enjoy a less polluted weekend, weather experts have warned that the air quality in Delhi-NCR will once again start deteriorating from November 23 due to relatively slower wind speed and increase in stubble burning.

According to System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the wind direction is north-westerly and is "bringing fumes from stubble fires in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab".

Congress' Sonia Gandhi moves out of Delhi amid rising pollution

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul have moved to Goa from Delhi amid a rise in Delhi air pollution. Sonia, 73, has been advised by doctors, because of her chronic chest infection, to shift out of the national capital for a few days.

Sonia has been under heavy medication under her discharge from the hospital in August, and doctors are concerned about her chronic chest infection, which has not improved on account of pollution in Delhi.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had been hospitalised on July 30, this year in Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital. Later in September. She had gone abroad with Rahul Gandhi for treatment and had skipped the last Parliament session.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma