New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi’s air quality entered the 'severe' category at several places amid Diwali celebrations on Saturday evening, with an overall AQI of 421 recorded at 9:00 pm, according to Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR. The pollution level in Delhi University was worst as it recorded an AQI of 497, followed by Delhi Airport, which had an AQI 468 at the time of filing this story

The AQI was 458 at Mathura Road, 433 at the Pusa road, 392 at Lodhi Road, and 398 at IIT Delhi. The adjoining areas were equally impacted, with Noida recording an AQI of 465. An AQI between 0-50 is considered as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101- 200 as moderate, 201- 300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor and 401-500 as severe.

The weather experts had earlier warned that Delhi's AQI will enter the 'severe' category on Diwali and that the situation might get worse for those living in the region.

"During this period, the meteorological conditions are not favourable for good dispersion of air pollutants and further there will be little additional emissions from firecrackers and traffic. Although the government has taken a lot of steps to control air pollution, still these external emissions will impact negatively, said news agency ANI quoted Dr VS Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre of IMD, as saying.

The Delhiites woke up to a hazy morning today as the city continued to remain engulfed in a blanket of smog. The AQI is likely to be better on Sunday as light rains and increased wind speeds will likely wash away most of the pollutants in the national capital and adjoining areas.

