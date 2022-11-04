Delhi Air Pollution: Blame Game Between AAP And BJP Boils Up As Smog Engulfs National Capital

Delhi government has decided to implement the curbs advised by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

AS THE air quality in the National Capital and areas around is slipping into hazardous levels and people are finding it tough to breathe, the Delhi government has decided to implement the curbs advised by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Here Is The List of Suggested Curbs:

- All Petrol and diesel trucks and commercial vehicles except those carrying essential items and running on CNG will not be allowed to enter Delhi.

- All construction and demolition activities are banned.

- Schools are closed for primary classes up to class 5.

-The Delhi government has announced work from home for employees. 50 percent of the staff is supposed to work from home, and similar advisories are expected to be issued to private organisations as well.

The Politics On Safe Air

As the people residing in Delhi-NCR are finding it tough to breathe, both the Delhi and Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments have blamed Haryana for the rise in air pollution. They said that, "Haryana's farm fires are underreported," or it is the smoke from stubble burning in Sonepat and Rohtak that has added to the smog.

Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, claimed that the cases of stubble burning have reduced significantly.

"Due to our efforts, cases of stubble burning have reduced significantly. There were 2,377 incidents of stubble burning in Haryana till yesterday day, which is 28% less than last year. Punjab reported 24,146 incidents this year, an increase of 20%," said JP Dalal as quoted by news agency ANI.

"We are giving machines, incentives to the farmers and making them understand. We will give MSP on Parali and a committee has been formed for this. We are also giving Rs 7,000 per acre to farmers for sowing crops other than paddy," he added.

He also accused Kejriwal of doing politics and asked what steps he has taken to solve the problem for so many years as Delhi's Chief Minister.

"Kejriwal is only busy doing politics. He is Delhi's chief minister for the past many years, what steps has he taken all these years (on pollution),"

Kejriwal-Mann Presser

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a joint press conference with Punjuab CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday and announced the closure of all primary schools in Delhi beginning on Saturday due to pollution.

"We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi starting tomorrow. Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," he said.

"Air pollution is a North India problem. AAP, Delhi Govt or Punjab govt are not solely responsible. Now not the time for blame game, " said CM Arvind Kejriwal while highlighting air pollution in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh districts

Delhi LG Slams Punjab CM Over Air Pollution

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over air pollution in the city and asked him to take "substantive measures" for its prevention. He said that the existing situation is "a violation of citizens' fundamental rights to health and to life."

"It is public knowledge that air pollution in Delhi has reached extremely dangerous levels, hovering consistently in the "severe plus" category due to smoke, 95 percent of which originates from Parali burning in Punjab," Saxena said in his letter.