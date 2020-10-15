Delhi-NCR Pollution: Under GRAP, the government bans the use of diesel generator, except those in essential services, to combat air pollution in the region.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rising air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has announced a ban on the use of diesel generators from Thursday in the city-state, under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The GRAP, which was first implemented in 2017, is a set of anti-pollution restrictions to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Under GRAP, the government bans the use of diesel generator and increases bus and metro services when AQI turns 'very poor'. However, electricity generators needed for essential services are allowed to operate.

"Delhi Pollution Control Committee hereby bans the operation of electricity generator sets of all capacities, run on diesel, petrol or kerosene in Delhi with effect from October 15 till further orders, excluding those used for essential or emergency services," the Delhi government said in its official order.

"Industries, particularly in the Red and Orange category, will provide an undertaking that they will use only authorised fuel and will not operate without adequate pollution control measures," it added.

This comes amid the rising levels of pollution in Delhi-NCR. On Thursday morning, the air quality index (AQI) at several places in the national capital crossed the 300-mark and hit the 'very poor category'. According to DPCC data, the AQI on Thursday morning at ITO was 366, 309 in RK Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar and 339 in Wazirpur.

CPCB to deploy 50 teams in Delhi-NCR for vigilance

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will deploy 50 teams from Thursday to check air pollution in the Delhi-NCR. The teams will visit Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and other adjoining areas to monitor source of pollution at ground level.

"In view of the upcoming winter season, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deploying 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR, starting today. We've asked State Pollution Control Board to deploy teams on field for checking compliance to various directions given by us," it said in a statement.

Delhi LG holds meeting on issue of stubble burning

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of Centre, Delhi and Haryana to discuss stubble burning.

During the meeting, he advised stakeholders to incentivise the farmers to address the issue of open field burning. He also stated that a viable model for agriculture waste and its utilisation was the need of the hour.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma