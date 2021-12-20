New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Commission of Air Quality Management on Monday has lifted the ban over construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect in the view of an improvement in quality of air and meteorological forecast.

The CAQM wrote on its official Twitter handle, “The CAQM considering the improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast allows the resumption of C&D activities in NCR and also the entry of trucks into Delhi with immediate effect."

Entry of trucks to Delhi, Construction and Demolition activities in NCR shall be permitted, with immediate effect subject to persons/agencies undertaking activities strictly complying with dust control norms, the official CAQM released said.

Entry of trucks to Delhi would be permitted with immediate effect till further orders. Construction & Demolition (C&D) activities in NCR shall be permitted, with immediate effect subject to persons/agencies undertaking activities strictly complying with dust control norms: CAQM pic.twitter.com/S0ZiLF4if0

In an order issued earlier on Nov 16, the Centre's Air quality panel had asked to stop all construction and demolition activities in the NCR till Nov 21. Also later, Supreme Court, in order on Nov 24, re-imposed the ban.

On December 17, the panel had partially lifted the ban on constructions for projects including hospitals, highways and flyovers, and sanitation and public utility projects like sewage treatment plants.

Earlier on Friday, the central air quality panel has allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in classes 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect. It had also said that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the National Capital remained in the poor category for the second consecutive day with Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 290 earlier in the day. Also, Noida and Gurgaon's AQI stood at 293 and 225 respectively

Posted By: Ashita Singh