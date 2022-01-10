New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in Delhi on Monday remained in the 'satisfactory' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) indicating green at 53. This is even better than yesterday when the AQI plunged to 90 marking a significant improvement in the air quality after days of downpour. Also, Delhi is the only city at present, as compared to Pune and Mumbai where the AQI is in green.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air has also improved and stands at 32 and 52, respectively as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

However, the recent improvement in Delhi's air quality could fall back in the near future as SAFAR has predicted that the AQI might slip to the moderate category from its current status in the next three days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the overall temperature in Delhi as of 8 am stands at 11.2 degrees Celsius. It is a slightly colder day than yesterday when the temperature was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius. The overnight rain in the city led to a cloudy sky and moderate fog on Monday morning.

The temperature in the national capital could fall in the coming days following the rainfall activity. According to India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction, the temperature in Northwest India, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, are likely to drop by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius over the next two-three days.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha