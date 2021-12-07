New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Even after the recent rainfall activities in the hilly areas including Himachal Pradesh, the pollution level in Delhi remains in the 'very poor' category with the AQI touching 314 on Tuesday morning, according to the latest updates by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). On the other hand, the AQI has gone up to 317 in Noida, adjacent to Delhi, and 325 in Gurugram. As per SAFAR the level of AQI in all three cities is 'very poor'.

However, there is a possibility of improvement in the air quality for the next two days due to changing weather. The winds are likely to deteriorate again on Thursday.

The reason behind the poor quality of air in Delhi-NCR is said to be low wind speed in the region. SAFAR has said that the wind speed will be moderate for the next two days. As a result of this, the level of pollution can be reduced marginally. However, by December 9, the wind speed will reduce and there will be a drop in mercury which will give rise to an increase in pollution.

Also, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the mixing height of 1850 meters and wind speed of four to eight km per hour were recorded on Monday. Due to this the ventilation index was recorded at 1000 square meters per second. In the next 24 hours, the mixing height will be reduced to 1350 meters and the ventilation index will be 6500 square meters per second. The wind speed can be recorded at 6 km per hour during this time.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI stood at 322 on Monday and 304 the day before. At the same time, Faridabad had AQI of 310, Ghaziabad 293, Greater Noida 300, Gurugram 306 and Noida 317. The lowest AQI was recorded in Ghaziabad.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha