New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after witnessing a 'marginal improvement', the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi once again turned to 'severe' and fell below the 450-mark in several areas on Thursday.

According to the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Delhi's Sonia Vihar on Thursday morning was 486, 451 in RK Puram, 456 in Dwarka, 440 around IGI Airport and 394 at Lodhi Road.

On the other hand, the AQI was 469 in Sector-51 Gurugram, at 458 in Noida Sector 1 (severe), at 469 in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and at 421 in New Industrial Town Faridabad.

Poor visibility was also noticed in several parts of Delhi-NCR due to rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Experts have suggested that the situation will likely to worsen in the next two days owing to "unfavourable weather conditions".

"The wind speed slowed down suddenly after 10 am in the Delhi-NCR region due to an anti-cyclone. The temperatures have dipped alarmingly over the last few days. Unfavourable meteorological conditions trapped pollutants, resulting in a haze," news agency PTI quoted an IMD scientist as saying.

'Air pollution turning pandemic catastrophic'

Amid this, health experts have warned that air pollution is turning the coronavirus pandemic catastrophic in Delhi. They have warned that the situation is likely to worsen as similar weather conditions are expected over the next two days.

Over the last few days, coronavirus cases in the national capital are on the rise. On Wednesday, the city reported its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 6,800 confirmed infections.

'Will tell SC Pusa bio-decomposer effective against stubble burning'

Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that his government will tell the Supreme Court that "Pusa bio-decomposer" is an effective way to prevent stubble burning.

"Delhi has given a solution to other states. No government can make an excuse that they have no alternative to the problem of stubble burning. We have sprayed the solution across Delhi in just Rs 20 lakh," he said.

Pusa bio-decomposer is a solution developed by the scientists at Indian Agricultural Research Institute that can turn crop residue into manure in 15 to 20 days and prevent stubble burning.

