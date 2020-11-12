Delhi Air Pollution: The Air Quality Index showed an AQI of 315 on Thursday morning in the national capital, while it was recorded at 344 on Wednesday and 476 on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After witnessing six 'severe' air quality days, Delhi's air quality improves to 'very poor' category on Thursday morning, even as the expert said that the situation was much better as compared to last two days when pollution levels in the national capital were in the emergency threshold. The latest dip came after a change in wind direction -- from northwesterly to north-north easterly -- as it reduced the contribution of stubble burning significantly.

The adjoining cities, which fall in the National Capital Region also recorded an AQI in the 'poor' and 'very poor' category. As per the latest data, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 306, while Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 336, 291, 322 and 261 respectively.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, said that the situation was much better as compared to Tuesday. The change in air quality and pollution levels came as the wind direction has changed preventing the transport of smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana. However, the IMD forecast deterioration in air quality on Friday.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the change in transport level wind direction has led to a significant decrease in stubble burning-related intrusion in spite of high fire counts. “Deterioration (in air quality) is expected on Friday towards the higher end of the 'very poor' category,” it said.

Meanwhile, the CPCB also ordered the closure of all hot mix plants and stone crushers in Delhi-NCR till November 17 as the pollution levels are likely to increase during the festive season. It also asked the governments of Punjab and Haryana to take immediate stringent actions to curb stubble burning and authorities in Delhi-NCR to strictly check biomass burning.

