New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The national capital's air quality deteriorated on Friday and has slipped to the 'severe' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 425 (overall), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). On the other hand, the AQI in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida and Gurugram remained in the 'critical' and in the 'very poor category with AQI at 570 and 375 respectively.

According to SAFAR, the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air in the national capital on Friday stood at 261 in the ‘severe’ and 423 in the ‘ very poor` category respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

"The AQI is in ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category today due to low ventilation and pollutant entrapped below 900 mbar with relative humidity up to 50 per cent. Similar conditions will further increase AQI on Dec 24. Increased ventilation, mixing, and moist condition will reduce AQI from 25th Dec onwards," said a statement from SAFAR.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that more they have received above 34,000 pollution-related complaints through the Green Delhi application so far, out of which, over 32,000 have been resolved.

Meanwhile, entire North India is in the grip of the cold wave. According to India Meteorological Department, Delhi will experience moderate to shallow fog in the coming days. The weather department also predicted that the national capital will witness a cloudy sky with light rain on December 26, whereas for December 27 and 28, the weather forecast agency has said that rain or thunderstorm are likely, which could bring relief in the air pollution.

