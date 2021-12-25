New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in the national capital slightly improved on Saturday and slipped to the 'very poor' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city (overall) was recorded at 398 on Saturday morning. As per SAFAR’s data, the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air in the national capital on Saturday stood at 242 in the ‘very poor’ and 387 in the ‘ very poor` category respectively.

"The air quality is likely to improve further but remain in the 'very poor' category on December 25 and 26. The outlook for subsequent five Days: The air quality is likely to improve significantly from December 27 when AQI to reach in 'poor/moderate' category," said the air quality and weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, the AQI in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 369 and 355 respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. On Friday, the AQI in the national capital had turned 'severe' with an AQI of 427.

"The AQI was in ‘severe’ category on Friday due to low ventilation and pollutant entrapped below 900 mbar. Wind is from the south-east with ~2 m/s. Increased ventilation, mixing with air-mass above boundary layer and moist condition will reduce AQI from Dec 25 onwards," said a statement from SAFAR.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning with a relative humidity of 95 per cent at 8:30 am in morning.

The weather department also predicted light rain or drizzle in Delhi from December 26 to 28. As per IMD, people living in Delhi will witness a cloudy sky with light rain on December 26, a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on December 27, and mostly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm on December 28

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen