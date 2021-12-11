New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality deteriorated in Delhi on Saturday morning after the air quality index (AQI) increased to 310, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The PM 10 levels were recorded at 217 in the 'moderate' category, and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 121 in the 'very poor' category.

In neighbouring areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, the AQI stands at 233, 263, and 310, respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

"On December 11, winds are likely to be moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and low mixing layer height (<1km) causing weak vertical mixing are likely to keep air quality within the ‘very poor’ category for Friday and Saturday. From 12th to 14th, air quality is likely to degrade to the upper end of ‘very poor’ due to relatively low wind speeds," SAFAR predicted.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) had ordered that industries that are not running on PNG or cleaner fuels in industrial areas should be closed immediately. However, on Friday, the Supreme Court allowed the central government to consider relaxing curbs imposed on construction, entry of vehicles, and industry in the Delhi-NCR.

The government's newly created committee for air quality management will take a decision on representations made by various aggrieved stakeholders within a week. To reduce the pollution level in the capital, a total of 7,673 trucks carrying non-essential goods have been stopped from entering Delhi.

