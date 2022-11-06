Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Remains 'Very Poor', Entry Of Non-Essential Vehicles Banned; Details Here

Delhiites on Sunday continued to inhale 'toxic' air as for 3 days straight this week air quality was recorded under the 'severe' category in Delhi. On Sunday, the bad air in the national capital recovered a bit to the 'upper end of Very Poor', said forecast system SAFAR. Even though the air quality in Delhi came down to 'very poor' from the 'severe' category, still, it is touching an alarming level as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 339.

The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed bad air as Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 349, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 304 and continued to remain in the 'very poor category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

Meanwhile, owing to poor air quality across Delhi-NCR, the Noida police has issued a traffic advisory regarding restrictions on entry of certain vehicles into the city in a bid to see some relief.

-Entry of all trucks other than electric, CNG and those vehicles providing essential goods will be prohibited at the Delhi-Noida border.

-Entry of medium- and heavy-diesel-powered vehicles will be restricted, other than those providing essential services.

-BS III petrol and BS IV diesel light four-wheelers will be banned at the border.

-BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles such as trucks, medium cargo and light four-wheelers going to Delhi via the Chilla red light will be diverted via the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and other routes.

-These BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles going to Delhi via the DND will also be diverted via these routes.

-The same will apply for the Kalindi border

The recurring problem of farm fires from the neighbouring states contributed 21 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi, which was 34 per cent on Friday. According to the forecast, the air quality index is likely to improve in the coming days.

"Overall AQI today indicates 'upper end of Very Poor' air quality. AQI is likely to improve due to unfavourable upper level (700-1000 m) wind flow from stubble burning areas preventing inflow of pollutants to Delhi. Stubble emissions with a fire count of 1761 contribute 21 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi," said SAFAR in a press release.

Meanwhile, primary schools in Delhi were announced to be shut on Saturday. Fifty per cent of the government staff was also asked to work from home.

Also, amid backlash for turning Delhi into a 'Gas Chamber' CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "this is not the time to raise fingers or abuse each other. If they say, Kejriwal is responsible and we say they are responsible, this will not solve the problem of smog in NCR" and added, "We do not want to play blame game, we are responsible (for smog in NCR)".