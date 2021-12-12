New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites on Sunday got a breather from the rising levels of pollution after the air quality index (AQI) plunged to 256 from 310 on the previous day, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

"For three days (12th, 13th, 14th), winds are likely to be low to moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height causing moderate vertical mixing are likely to keep air quality within 'poor' during noon time or 'lower end of very poor' during the night and early morning hours for the next three days," said the SAFAR.

"From December 15 onwards, air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but within the 'poor' or 'lower or end of very poor' category," it added.

SAFAR further said that the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air on Sunday morning stood at 'moderate' and 'moderate' levels respectively. Meanwhile, the AQI in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad was recorded at 203, 226, 297 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)on December 7 ordered the immediate closure of all industries not running on cleaner fuel in industrial areas despite its availability. However, the order will end on Sunday due to which Delhites are apprehensive about the air quality getting worse if strict measures to curb pollution do not continue.

"Pollution level is still very high but my family should not at least breath poisonous air, when the AQI goes to severe and extreme severe categories," a resident of Delhi's R K Puram was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In order to ensure that its orders are implemented properly, CAQM deployed 40 flying squads to identify and shut down the polluting units.

In past one week, the CAQM has managed to identify and close 111 industrial units in Delhi (30), Haryana (23), Uttar Pradesh (43), and Rajasthan (15) respectively. PNG is seen as a clean option and industries in the NCR have been encouraged to switch to it.

(with agency inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen