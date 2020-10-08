Delhi Air Pollution: Weather experts have warned that the air quality index in the national capital will deteriorate further due to "unfavourable meteorological conditions and a spike in farm fires".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After getting a breather for nearly three months, the Delhiites on Wednesday had to breathe in poor air once again after the air quality in the national capital dipped to 'poor'.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in its daily updates that the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Wednesday was 215, which falls in the "poor" category, noting that it was 178 on Tuesday. It said that PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday stood at 234 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) while PM2.5 was 93 µg/m3.

According to the government agency, the overall AQI in Delhi for the past one week has been at the higher end of the "moderate" category and will likely deteriorate further due to "unfavourable meteorological conditions and a spike in farm fires".

PM2.5, other pollutants to increase as winter nears

Weather experts suggest that PM2.5, which can enter the bloodstream, is becoming the lead pollutant instead of PM10 due to the winters and increasing stubble burning in neighbouring states.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), which monitors the air quality and weather forecast system for the Centre, has said that the boundary layer wind direction and speed are favourable for a slow transport (of pollutants) from external sources and local conditions are conducive for the accumulation of pollutants in Delhi.

"The wind speed in Delhi is zero from 12 am to 8 am and hence, pollutants are unable to disperse. However, the wind speed picks up during daytime, when the average speed has been 16-18 kmph," Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), was quoted by The Times of India as saying.

Delhi govt asks construction sites to stop work for violating pollution norms

As a precautionary measure, the Delhi government has directed six large construction and demolition sites to stop their work for violating pollution norms.

These include the demolition sites of the National Buildings Construction Corporation at GPRA Netaji Nagar and GPRA Sarojini Nagar, the FICCI Auditorium, the demolition site of the Central Public Works Department at Kasturba Nagar, the construction sites of the CRPF Headquarters (CGO Complex) and GPRA Tyagraj Nagar.

"There are 39 sites with a built-up area of 20,000 square metres. Six of these sites do not have anti-smog guns and have been told to stop work," said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma