Delhi Air Pollution: The SAFAR has warned that the AQI will likely deteriorate in the city-state over the weekend due to a change in wind speed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Thursday improved marginally and fell to 254, owing to the change in wind directions, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said.

However, government agencies have warned that the AQI will continue to stay in 'poor' category on Thursday and will deteriorate over the weekend "on account of reduced wind speed and impact from stubble burning".

This comes a day after the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said that the contribution of stubble burning in PM 2.5 levels in Delhi has increased by 15 per cent.

"AQI will likely to deteriorate on October 23-24 on account of reduced wind speed and impact from stubble burning. Synergised stubble burning fire counts around Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring regions stood at 849 ," the SAFAR said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

AQI to deteriorate from October 23

While the AQI marginally improved on Thursday, weather experts have warned that it will deteriorate from October 23 due to a change in wind speed. As per experts, the wind speed, which will remain around 8-10 kmph on Thursday, will reduce over the next 3-4 days, leading to a rise in pollution levels.

"We are expecting some deterioration in air quality with a reduction in wind speed from October 23. The air quality may touch the lower end of very poor zone," Hindustan Times quoted IMD official VK Soni as saying.

Delhi govt launches 'Red light on, gaadi off' campaign to curb air pollution

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has launched a campaign, "Red light on, gaadi (vehicle) off" to curb air pollution in the city-state. Under this campaign, the city government will urge people to follow the traffic rules and to switch off the engine of their vehicles while waiting at the red light.

