Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Worsens With AQI Reaching 'Severe' Category; Likely To Deteriorate Further

DELHIITES on Saturday woke up to a thick layer of smog covering the Delhi sky with the AQI in the severe category at 431. This is the third consecutive day when the air quality index in the national capital is hovering around severe and severe plus categories. Meanwhile, the AQI in adjoining areas including Noida and Gurugram also remain in the severe category.

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Saturday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city jumped to 431. Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 529 and continued to remain in the 'severe' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 478 and continued to remain in the 'severe', as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.



In wake of the rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the AAP government in Delhi imposed some restrictions on Friday including the closure of primary schools till further order while government employees are ordered to ‘work from home’ at 50 per cent capacity till the situation becomes normal.

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida up to class 8 have already been shut till November 8. According to Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh, the schools have also been told to hold classes for students of Class 9 to 12 online as far as possible. Outdoor activities like sports or meetings will stay completely banned in all schools.

On Friday, the AQI deteriorated to the worst level which stood at 472 (severe category) in Delhi. Furthermore, the air quality was recorded at ‘severe category’ levels in the NCR areas with AQI 562 in Noida (UP), 539 in Gurugram (Haryana) and Faridabad (Haryana) 500.

Amid rising concerns, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of the curbs under the fourth stage of GRAP. the Delhi government has decided to implement the anti-pollution curbs recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles.

"At a meeting with departments concerned, it has been decided that 50 per cent staff of government offices will work from home from Monday and an advisory will be issued to private offices to follow suit," Rai said.