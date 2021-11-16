New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday for the third consecutive day after the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 331, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Delhi's AQI had plunged to the 'severe' category following Diwali. It has improved to the 'very poor' category but is unlikely to improve further in the next few days due to a reduction in wind speed around the NCR, weather experts suggest.

Following is the AQI recorded in different areas of the national capital:

- Anand Vihar: 433

- Ashok Vihar: 417

- Bawana: 415

- CRRI Mathura Road: 382

- Chandni Chowk: 316

- DTU: 407

- Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range: 389

- Dwarka Sector 8: 414

- IGI Airport (T3): 374

- IHBAS, Dilshad Garden: 377

- ITO: 395

- Jahangirpuri: 443

- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 391

- Lodhi Road: 355

- Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 396

- Mundka: 424

- Najafgarh: 375

- Okhla Phase 2: 389

- Patparganj: 409

- Punjabi Bagh: 405

- RK Puram: 363

- Rohini: 423

- Shadipur: 433

- Sonia Vihar: 405

- Wazirpur: 421

(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Central Pollution Control Board as of 8 am on November 16, 2021. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.)

High-level meet today to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR:

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi and Surrounding Areas (CAQM) has called a meeting of all Chief Ministers of NCR states and even IGs of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday in connection with the increased severity of air pollution in the region.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court reprimanded the Centre and the states, especially Delhi government, for their failure to reign in air pollution that had reached hazardous levels last week and now hovering on 'severe' and 'very poor' level.

"In fact, now the cat is out of the bag, the farmers stubble burning contributes to 4 percent of the pollution... So, we are targeting something which is totally insignificant," said a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Even though some decisions were taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act it has not indicated precisely what steps they are going to take to control factors that are causing air pollution," it said.

