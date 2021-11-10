New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in Delhi marginally deteriorated on Wednesday but stayed in the 'very poor' with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) rising to 382, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). This is the second straight day following the festivities of Diwali when the AQI in Delhi has been recorded in the 'very poor' category.

On Tuesday, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 372 while it was 432 on Monday, which falls in the 'severe' category. The AQI had significantly deteriorated in Delhi after Diwali due to unfavourable weather conditions and the bursting of firecrackers. However, it has improved to the 'very poor' category and is expected to get better in the coming days, as per the weather agencies.

Following is the AQI recorded in different areas of Delhi on Wednesday morning:

- Anand Vihar: 437

- Ashok Vihar: 389

- Bawana: 407

- CRRI Mathura Road: 374

- Chandni Chowk: 368

- DTU: 281

- Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range: 379

- Dwarka-Sector 8: 383

- IGI Airport (T3): 355

- IHBAS, Dilshad Garden: 368

- ITO: 383

- Jahangirpuri: 436

- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 376

- Lodhi Road: 352

- Mundka: 394

- Najafgarh: 349

- Okhla Phase-2: 372

- Patparganj: 383

- Punjabi Bagh: 394

- RK Puram: 349

- Rohini: 405

- Vivek Vihar: 409

- Wazirpur: 406

(Note: The above data has been taken from the official website of the Central Pollution Control Board as of 7 am on November 10, 2021.)

Following the deterioration in AQI in Delhi-NCR, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed state governments in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and sprinkle water on roads. The PCB has also directed them to implement measures suggested by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to tackle pollution.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has once again raised concerns about the air quality of the city. On Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the state government will launch a month-long campaign to prevent the open burning of waste and biomass from November 11.

Blaming the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and stubble burning in neighbouring states behind the spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR, Rai said that the second phase of the anti-dust campaign will be run from November 12 to December 12.

"While it's not in our hands to curb stubble burning in neighbouring states, efforts can be made to further reduce pollution generated from local sources," Rai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"An anti-open burning campaign will be run from November 11 to December 11. Ten departments -- DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee), municipal corporations, revenue department, Delhi Development Authority, Development Department, DSIIDC, I&FC (Irrigation and Flood Control) Department and Cantonment Board -- have formed 550 teams, of which 246 are for nighttime patrolling," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma