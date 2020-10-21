Delhi Air Pollution: According to the latest estimates updated by SAFAR on Wednesday, the PM2.5 is now the main pollutant instead of PM10.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the onset of the winter season and stubble burning in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh Haryana and Punjab, the pollution levels in Delhi also started to deteriorate. The pollution levels in Delhi took a slight dip on Wednesday morning with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) coming down to 208 but remains in the poor category.

According to the latest estimates updated by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Wednesday, the PM2.5 is now the main pollutant instead of PM10, which is considered as a characteristic of wintertime. According to SAFAR, the contribution of stubble burning has increased to 19-22 per cent in Delhi's pollution.

Delhi recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 223 on Tuesday, which was a slight improvement from Monday's AQI, but remained in the 'poor category'. The AQI in Delhi was 244 on Monday, 254 on Sunday and 287 on Saturday.

While some areas in the national capital including Delhi University, Pusa Road, Mathura Road, IIT-Delhi, recorded air quality in the poor category with an AQI of 256, 211, 242 and 242 respectively today, areas including Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal-3) recorded air quality in the moderate category with an AQI of 121, 190 and 190 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate',201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai o Tuesday said that implementing the Odd/Even scheme in the national capital would be the last resort, and would be mulled if all other measures to control air pollution fails.

He also appealed to Centre and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to hold meetings every 15 days with the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the issue of pollution.

"We have implemented the Odd/Even scheme many times in Delhi. It would be our last resort & we'll think about its implementation if rest of the methods to curb the air pollution fails," Rai said as quoted by ANI.

Posted By: Talib Khan