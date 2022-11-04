Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Dips To Severe Plus As Dense Smog Chokes NCR; Diesel LMVs Banned, Noida Schools Shut

RESIDENTS of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday woke up with thick layers of smog in the sky. The national capital again reels under 'Severe' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 472 currently.

According to data released by the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to dip further. In Noida, AQI stands at 562 in the 'Severe' category, 539 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the 'Severe' category and 563 near Delhi University in the 'Severe' category. Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad is also covered in smog as air quality remains in the 'Severe' category.

Visibility decreases as haze covers Delhi skies with rising AQI levels, recorded above 500 across the Delhi-NCR region; Visuals from Munirka, Shanti Niketan & RK Puram pic.twitter.com/Ukaz4jtEey — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

In wake of declining air quality in Delhi-NCR in the coming days, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a meeting on Thursday to take the call of concerned actions amid worsening air quality. As per the weather forecast, the overall AQI over Delhi is likely to remain in the 'Severe'/ 'Severe+' category from November 3 to November 5.

Delhi Impose Restrictions On Diesel LMVs:

Due to unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and rising farm fire incidents, it is considered necessary to implement Stage IV of GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450) with immediate effect. This precautionary measure is being taken to prevent further deterioration of the overall air quality in the NCR.

Stage IV - "Severe+" Air Quality is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in Stages I, II, and III of GRAP. It will mainly concentrate on vehicle restrictions, such as entry of commercial trucks into Delhi, movements of diesel commercial vehicles within Delhi, and non-BS VI passenger vans and LMVs in Delhi.

These steps stop the entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all CNG/electric trucks).

Ban on plying of Delhi registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.

Ban on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential/emergency services.

Noida Schools Shut:

In response to the escalating levels of air pollution, all schools will hold online classes mandatorily for students from class 1 to class 8 in the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

According to the notice issued by District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, Dharamveer Singh, schools have also been advised to hold online classes for students studying class 9 to class 12 as much as possible.

(With ANI inputs)