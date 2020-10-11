The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 264 in ITO, at 228 in Patparganj, at 235 in RK Puram and 246 in Rohini, all four in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Air Quality in the national capital Delhi continued to remain under the "poor" category on the fifth consecutive day on Sunday due to the rise in pollutants in the atmosphere. On Sunday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 264 in ITO, at 228 in Patparganj, at 235 in RK Puram and 246 in Rohini, all four in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma