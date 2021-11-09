New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi improved to the 'very poor' category on Tuesday following an increase in wind speed across the NCR, according to the the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Currently, the 24-hour average AQI in Delhi stands at 372 with a 30 per cent contribution of stubble burning to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the SAFAR noted.

The AQI in Delhi was recorded in the 'severe' category for three days on the trot till Monday due to the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and unfavourable weather conditions - low temperature and reduction in wind speed. Though the AQI in Delhi has improved, people in the national capital have been advised to avoid outdoor activities till the AQI improves further.

Following is the AQI recorded in different areas of Delhi:

- Anand Vihar: 434

- Ashok Vihar: 427

- Bawana: 428

- CRRI Mathura Road: 407

- Chandni Chowk: 428

- DTU: 299

- Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range: 407

- Dwarka-Sector 8: 393

- IGI Airport (T3): 362

- IHBAS, Dilshad Garden: 376

- ITO: 422

- Jahangirpuri: 453

- Lodhi Road: 370

- Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 408

- Mundka: 420

- Najafgarh: 367

- Okhla Phase-2: 409

- Patparganj: 418

- Punjabi Bagh: 422

- RK Puram: 358

- Rohini: 430

- Shadipur: 334

- Sonia Vihar: 427

- Wazirpur: 436

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Central Pollution Control Board as of 8 am on November 9, 2021. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.)

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), meanwhile, has predicted that the contribution of stubble burning may rise in the next five days with the AQI fluctuating between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. It has also directed the state governments in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure strict implementation of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) to control pollution.



"As per IMD's forecast, winds are expected to be north-westerly for the next five days which may possibly lead to a high contribution of stubble burning. In addition, favourable meteorology may cause air quality to fluctuate between the higher end of 'very poor' and 'severe' category in the coming days," it said.

