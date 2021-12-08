New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after remaining in the 'very poor category', the air quality in the national capital on Wednesday improved marginally and slipped to the 'poor category'. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city (overall) was recorded at 235 on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the SAFAR data further showed that the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air at 7.40 am stood at 'poor' and 'moderate' levels, respectively. The air quality in the national capital remained stagnant in the 'very poor' category for several days in the past week. Meanwhile, the AQI in Gurugram and Noida was recorded at 235 and 286 respectively, both in the 'poor' category at 7.40 am.

"The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve and remain in poor to moderate category on December 8. The air quality is likely to remain in poor category on December 9 and 10. The Outlook for subsequent 5 Days: The air quality is likely to remain in Poor category till December 13 and deteriorate marginally on 14 and 15," as per estimates of the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Even after witnessing a slight improvement in air quality, the resident of the city complained of its poor quality.

In light of the poor air quality standards in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday ordered the immediate closure of industries not running on PNG or cleaner fuels in industrial areas despite the availability of gas infrastructure and supply.

After the Supreme Court pulled up Delhi Government for the opening of schools amid the rising air pollution level in the city, it directed that schools will remain closed until further orders. The schools in the four districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi has been closed till further orders.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan