Delhi Air Pollution: The Air Quality Index in Anand Vihar is recorded at 387, while in RK Puram the AQI is at 333 and in Rohini and Dwarka, the AQI on Friday morning was recorded at 391 and 390 respectively. All four areas are under the 'very poor' category.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The air quality in Delhi deteriorates further on Friday morning with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching to 'very poor' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI in the national capital was recorded at 304 at 8 am on Friday.

The air quality in the national capital deteriorates further with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere, due to low wind speeds. As per the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the PM2.5 is the prominent pollutant in the atmosphere, which is recorded at over 300, under the very poor category, at several places in the national capital on Friday.

In Delhi, the Air Quality Index in Anand Vihar is recorded at 387, while in RK Puram the AQI is at 333 and in Rohini and Dwarka, the AQI on Friday morning was recorded at 391 and 390 respectively. All four areas are under the 'very poor' category.

This is the second time that air quality touched ‘very poor’ in Delhi this season (post-monsoon). On October 15, the AQI had turned ‘very poor’ for the first time with a reading of 312. The authorities yesterday forecast deterioration in the air quality index on October 23-25 due to the lower speeds of the winds hindering the dispersion of pollutants in the atmosphere.

“This is a usual phenomenon for October-November, which is when air quality deteriorates. Some improvement is likely around October 26 when wind speed may pick up,” said a senior IMD scientist, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, several public health experts have flagged a spike in the number of patients reporting irritation in eyes because of toxic pollutants. The health experts warn that the noxious air causes dry eye disease, which if left untreated, could lead to vision problems.

The air pollution reaches a peak in Delhi and its surrounding regions every winter, when pollution from stubble burning and local sources combines with the suspended water droplets in the lower atmosphere to form a thick blanket of noxious smog, thus creating health hazards.

Posted By: Talib Khan